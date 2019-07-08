





WOOD TV8, West Michigan’s NBC affiliate, is looking for a Digital Content Producer for woodtv.com and our various mobile platforms. We’re looking for a creative thinker who can stay calm under pressure and react quickly to breaking news. The ideal candidate has strong editorial judgment, a mobile-first mindset, a passion for writing and social media and the ability to adapt as digital technology advances.

Newsroom or journalism experience is required. A strong handle on local and national news is imperative. Exceptional spelling and grammar is essential. You will work in a deadline-driven environment and must be able to multi-task. Experience with Photoshop and Associated Press-style writing is a plus.

Apply HERE

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability





