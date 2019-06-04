Text alerts (also known as SMS alerts) from WOOD TV8 are currently unavailable. However, we have several email or app alert options that you can use for free.

If you’re looking for:

DAILY FORECAST ALERTS: sign up for our daily forecast email here.

SCHOOL/CHURCH CLOSING ALERTS: Contact us to sign up here. Please remember to let us know which schools, districts and/or churches you’d like to receive.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS: (three options)

Receive location-based push notifications from our Storm Team 8 weather app. Download it: iPhone and iPad | Android

iPhone and iPad Receive location-based push notifications from our WOOD TV News 8 app. Download it: iPhone and iPad | Android

Sign up to receive free Weather Warn emails on a county-by-county basis here.

At this time, there are no substitutions for lottery or sports score alerts.

If you have issues signing up for another service or would like to send us feedback, please email: woodtv@woodtv.com. Be sure to include your contact information if you’d like us to contact you.