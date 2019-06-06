School Closing Emails

Our school closing email system has changed. Please contact us with the email address you’d like to use and list the changes you’d like to make to your subscriptions and we;ll get back to you shortly.
Click or tap to contact us to subscribe or change your subscriptions.
To expidite your request, please specify which schools/districts and/or places of worship you’d like to receive.
Our goal is to respond to your requests within 24 hours on weekdays, or the first business day following a weekend or holiday.