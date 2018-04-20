WOOD TV8 is seeking an energetic, creative and motivated sales professional to join our growing sales team. As a Digital Account Executive (DAE), you’ll collaborate with local West Michigan businesses to craft custom digital advertising solutions utilizing our large portfolio of digital products including WOODTV.com and WOTV4Women.com. You’ll be supported by our digital strategy and operations team and benefit from working alongside the management team that has charted our swift growth in West Michigan and beyond. The DAE will report to the Digital Sales Manager.

Job Summary:

Responsibilities will include:

– Collaborating with clients on digital marketing strategy, objectives and KPIs.

– Generating an aggressive, new business pipeline leveraging cold calling, networking and prospecting skills.

– Developing a strategic business plan with management to meet and exceed sales goals.

– Building solid relationships with clients and agencies.

– Managing campaign cycle from pitch to post-campaign reporting.

– Creating custom programs and sponsorships that meet client’s goals

Basic Qualifications:

– Digital products and platforms knowledge with an eagerness to learn.

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

– Demonstrated ability to consistently close sales and generate revenue.

– Ability to interact with a broad set of businesses and presenting both over the phone and in person.

– Strong attention to detail and good follow-through.

– Team-player with solid collaboration skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

– Experience selling digital media customized solutions.

– Ability to navigate data and leverage analytics to make decisions.

– Expertise in disseminating Google Analytics and Google360

– Experience with CRM management through Matrix.

– Bachelor’s Degree.

If you are goal-oriented, results driven and want to be part of our digital team in an exciting and rapidly growing industry, apply HERE.



No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability