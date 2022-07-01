Missing in Michigan

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
82°
Grand Rapids
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Roe v. Wade overturned
Patrick Lyoya
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Nexstar Media Wire
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Automotive News
Top Stories
Sheriff: 3 show up to hospital after Kzoo home invasion
Top Stories
Community donates after baseball team’s gear is stolen
Mega Millions jackpot pending, lists winner in Illinois
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
KCSO searching for missing man
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
August Looks like a Hot and Mostly Dry Month
Top Stories
NWS looks to improve public perception on beach hazards
Video
Beach and Boating forecast: July 28, 2022
Video
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
Gallery
Dangerous Current Possible Thursday
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
NCAA Hoops
The Big Game
Top Stories
Chapman 2 HRs as Jays top Tigers
Top Stories
Muskegon’s Pimpleton ‘grinding’ for spot with Lions
Video
Reyes’ double in 9th rallies Tigers over Padres
Lions optimistic going into 2nd season under Campbell
MSU’s Thorne steps into bigger leadership role
Video
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Grand Rapids’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Top Stories
Check out dinosaurs and fashion at the GRPM
Video
Top Stories
Enjoy fresh & locally-sourced baked goods in Holland
Video
Top Stories
Enjoy a beautiful sunset cruise in Traverse City
Video
Experience the Netherlands at Windmill Island Gardens
Video
Hold your next event at Holland Civic Center Place
Video
There’s still time to beautify your landscape
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pets of the Week
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bass and Cassatt
Gallery
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Martin and Banana
Video
Top Stories
VAI graduate school names new associate dean
Group uses surfing to reach veterans, first responders
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Clarence and Pablo
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Lola
Video
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Missing in Michigan
KCSO searching for missing man
Top Missing in Michigan Headlines