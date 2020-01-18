Supply shortage delays dispensary’s grand opening

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — As one recreational marijuana business opens in Muskegon, another is delaying its grand opening because of a shortage of product.

Park Place Provisionary near Laketon Avenue launched its recreational sales with a grand opening event Friday.

Less than a mile away, Bella Sol Wellness Centers decided to postpone its grand opening initially set for Saturday due to a shortage of product.

“We have had a difficult time securing an adequate amount of product,” the dispensary wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “Rather than disappoint customers with an insufficient inventory, we’ve decided to postpone our Grand Opening.”

“We didn’t want to launch and have to turn people away,” said Bella Sol Wellness Centers Product Manager Tyler Melton.

Melton said dispensaries across the state have been facing a similar dilemma as the budding industry struggles to meet the demand.

“It’s because of the supply and demand,” Melton said. “There are over 40 provisionary centers licensed for rec (recreational sales) and only 10 to 15 vendors, so everything is being bought out in bulk.”

Down the road, Park Place Provisionary’s owner Greg Maki told News 8 its good on supply but hope to one day become their own supplier to sidestep vendor shortages.

“To survive in this business, you have to become vertically integrated,” Maki said. “We’re starting to move forward with that next stop, which means we can grow our own product and produce our own product.”

Bella Sol Wellness Center plans to reschedule its recreational sales grand opening for the coming weeks. The center is working on securing plenty of product for the big event.

“We have several concentrates available for recreational sales; however, we suggest that you call or email prior to coming to the store. We are, of course, open for medical sales and welcome all medical customers,” the center wrote in the Facebook post.