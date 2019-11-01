State accepts first recreational pot applications

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN/WOOD) — At midnight Friday, the state of Michigan started accepting applications for recreational marijuana businesses.

The first application was submitted at 12:17 a.m., Marijuana Regulatory Agency spokesman David Harns told WJMN, WOOD TV8’s Upper Peninsula sister station. By 1 a.m., the first business to be prequalified was listed as Exclusive Brands in Ann Arbor.

As of noon on Friday, 14 applications had been submitted. Eleven of them were prequalified. Three of those have already been approved to move on to the second part of the two-step process. The applicants will then have to get approval from the municipalities where they are located.

Harns said there have been no issues with website. His team came in at 10 p.m. Thursday and stayed through 2 a.m. Friday to make sure the first applicants were able to submit successfully.

While there is no limit to how many licenses the state can issue, individual municipalities can put a cap on how many businesses they allow to open.

But the process is pricey. The state application is $6,000 plus another $44,000 licensing fee. A municipality can charge a fee of up to $5,000.

Despite the cost, experts told News 8 that we could see state licenses issued within two weeks and recreational marijuana on store shelves in about 45 days in municipalities that are already taking applications.

As of Friday, marijuana designated for medicinal use may not be sold for recreation. Harns with the MRA said the idea is to make sure patients are taken care of first.

You can learn more about the application process and find licensed marijuana businesses near you by going to the Marijuana Regulartory Agency’s website.