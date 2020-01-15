Recreational pot shops about to open in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Recreational marijuana is still months away from coming to Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, but two marijuana businesses will open this weekend on the lakeshore.

Bella Sol Wellness Center and Park Place Provisionary in Muskegon are separated by three quarters of a mile. Their openings will be separated by 24 hours.

“If Ann Arbor is any tell of what’s going to happen here, we’re expecting a big day, big crowds hopefully of lot of West Michigan comes out to see us and celebrate this great milestone that we’re embarking on,” said Terry Yeager, manager of Bella Sol, 1839 Peck St. south of W. Laketon Avenue.

Marijuana fans have been waiting for this day.

“Currently, we’re getting about 100 inquiries a day,” said Greg Maki, owner of Park Place Provisionary at 1922 Park St. near Laketon.

Bella Sol will open Saturday morning, while Park Place will open at 10 a.m. Friday.

“More power to Park Place opening up a day before us. I wish them the best of luck and hope that they do great,” Yeager said. “There’s people who are going to go there and come here the next day.”

Maki has wanted to be the first recreational provider in West Michigan since he first applied for a license in 2017.

“I think it’s a great advantage. It’s been my motto, my team’s whole motto is to be first in the market,” Maki said.

Both stores plan to have warm places for people to wait as well as food and snacks. Bella Sol even has a nurse on site who will talk to people about why they are deciding to buy marijuana and then suggest products based on their needs.

Park Place will have more than 100 different products available, including seven different kinds of flower or bud, depending on what you want to call the old-school smokeable marijuana.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Marijuana in Michigan

Both stores have been stocking up to make sure that unlike shops in Ann Arbor and Evart, which sold out in a single day, are not repeated this weekend.

“We’re working every day on getting more product in and make sure that we don’t run out,” Yeager said.

“I don’t think it’ll be anything like Dec. 1, but in West Michigan here being the first, we do expect a couple hundred people anyways,” Maki said. “We have had two requests from people wanting to know if they can camp out and we told them yes.”

Prices are pretty standard statewide: higher than medical and significantly higher than black market.

“With the state tax, that’s pretty much what makes it so expensive. It’s not our price but the tax on it,” Yeager said.

Both stores suggested looking at their respective websites before coming out for more information on how best to get their products this weekend.

