Recreational pot sales start Thursday in White Cloud

An undated courtesy photo of Skymint in White Cloud.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is about to get another recreational marijuana shop.

Skymint in White Cloud says it will begin recreational marijuana sales at 11 a.m. Thursday at a store off N Charles Street. The shop will be open seven days a week.

The company says customers can expect a full selection of products.

The Newaygo County store is Skymint’s second location that sells recreational marijuana. Its other one began selling in Ann Arbor last month.

