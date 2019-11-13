Recreational marijuana may be for sale on Dec. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Recreation marijuana could be on some store shelves as early as Dec. 1, a few weeks earlier than expected, because of a decision made by state regulators.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced Wednesday that already operating medical marijuana businesses can transfer up to half of their inventory to the recreational market — as long as they have a recreational license from the state. The shops will only be allowed to transfer inventory that they have had in stock for at least 30 days.

The rules mean only a few shops across the state may be ready to sell on Dec. 1.

The state started accepting and approving licenses at the start of the month.

Michigan voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana last year. Purchasers must be at least 21 years old.

