Provisioning center sues Kzoo over recreational pot delay

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A marijuana provisioning center is suing the City of Kalamazoo over its decision to delay the sale of recreational marijuana.

Green Sunrise Products, the parent company of Lume on Stadium Drive, filed the lawsuit on Friday.

It argues the decision to not opt-in until June 1 is causing serious harm to the business.

“…licensed medical marihuana facilities, and the public at large have been harmed – and continue to be harmed each day the moratorium prohibits adult-use marihuana establishments from co-locating with existing, licensed medical marihuana facilities,” the lawsuit argues.

The litigation also claims the delay will allow businesses in neighboring communities that have already approved recreational sales, or will before the City of Kalamazoo, a “critical head start toward building goodwill and a loyal customer base.”

The lawsuit argues the decision goes against the will of the voters who overwhelmingly legalized recreational marijuana.

Last week, the Grand Rapids City Commission decided to delay approvals for six months on recreational marijuana businesses at its morning meeting. They later reversed course at the evening meeting, in part because of concerns about lawsuits from marijuana businesses.

On Oct. 7, 2019, the Kalamazoo City Commission decided to delay opting-in to recreational marijuana sales until June 1, 2020.

Many commissioners said more time was needed to get adult-use regulations established and for a state-backed social equity program to be refined, which is designed to help communities that have been impacted the most by the prohibition of marijuana.

In a letter filed with court documents, the Kalamazoo city attorney stated he disagreed with the business’s interpretation of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

It goes on to say quote “an active lawsuit may only serve to postpone the adoption of the relevant ordinances until after June 1, 2020.”

News 8 reached out to the business and the city for comment but had not received a response before the publication deadline.