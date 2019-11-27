Pot shop sues twp., claims competitor given advantage

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After waiting nine days in line, a West Michigan marijuana dispensary is suing Muskegon Township for the way recreational marijuana business license applications are reviewed.

Back in October, Agri-Med LLC was one of a handful of companies that had a representative waiting in line outside of Muskegon Township Hall for nearly ten days. Agri-Med was among the first to apply for the license as the approval number was limited to only seven applications.

Agri-Med claims they were first in line to file their recreational marijuana facility application.

The first businesses in line and what was guaranteed to applicants, if anything, is something Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Annette Smedley will review as part of the case.

In the complaint filed by Agri-Med, the company accuses the township of bumping them back a spot in line to benefit a competing applicant, Division 1, LLC.

“The Township’s actions to arbitrarily ‘switch’ the order in which the applicants appeared is unjustified, unlawful and causes plaintiff irreparable injury as it forecloses its ability to obtain a local license under the ordinances,” Agri-Med wrote in its complaint.

In subsequent court documents, Muskegon Township denied these allegations.

Though seven licenses were available, Agri-Med and Division 1 filed applications to open shop on neighboring properties. Township ordinances prohibit dispensaries from being within 1,000 feet of one another.

On Oct. 24, the judge granted Agri-Med’s motion for the injunction, temporarily prohibiting Muskegon Township “from approving any township licenses for a marihuana provisioning center within 1,000 feet of … ” the addresses the companies listed as potential shop locations.

The injunction will remain in effect until further order from the court.

Agri-Med owner Greg Maki told News 8 he’d be extremely upset to lose out on this opportunity to open a recreational dispensary in Muskegon Township.

Due to the ongoing lawsuit, Maki was limited in what he could say about the allegations.

News 8 reached out to Muskegon Township Supervisor Jennifer Hodges who declined to comment.