People line up for recreational marijuana in Evart

People inside Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart on the shop’s first day of recreational marijuana sales. (Dec. 6, 2019)

EVART, Mich. (WOOD) — Recreational marijuana went on sale in the Osceola County town of Evart Friday morning.

Business was brisk at Lit Provisioning Centers on 7th Street, the main road through Evart. People started lining up as early as 7 a.m. for a 10 a.m. grand opening.

“It’s an exciting day for us here in Evart,” store owner Doug Hellyar said. “We’ve been operating here … for 18 months now out of this location, supporting the medical market. And now, with our cultivation down the road in Evart where we grow all of our own flower, we’re now able to support the recreational demand.”

They are buying recreational weed legally in the tiny northern Michigan town of Evart and most everyone seems cool with it. Find out why at 5 and 6 @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/cqqI9bCLO5 — Barton Deiters (@ReporterBartonD) December 6, 2019

Michigan voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana use with a November 2018 vote. Over the next year, the state and cities worked out business rules and approve licenses. The first recreational marijuana in the state went on sale at shops in Ann Arbor early this week. The Associated Press reports sales topped $200,000 on the first day alone.

Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo are moving cautiously on recreational marijuana businesses. They won’t have rules in place until at least summer 2020. Muskegon should start allowing sales soon.