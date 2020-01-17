Muskegon’s 1st recreational pot shop opens Friday

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The first of two recreational marijuana businesses set to open along the lakeshore over the next 24 hours will welcome its first customers Friday morning.

Park Place Provisioning at 1922 Park St. near Laketon Avenue will open its doors at 10 a.m. Friday.

News 8 got a preview earlier this week inside Muskegon’s first recreational shop and Bella Sol Wellness Center, 1839 Peck St. south of Laketon, which will open Saturday.

Both businesses anticipate a lot of interest and adjusted prepared inventory accordingly after other Michigan businesses sold out on first days.

The Muskegon shops are among three dozen now licensed to sell recreational marijuana in the state.

