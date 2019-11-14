Muskegon hurrying to prepare for recreational pot sales

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon may be among the few communities in Michigan with local rules ready to go when state regulations start allowing recreational marijuana sales Dec. 1.

Park Place Provisionary and Bella Sol Wellness Centers in Muskegon are getting ready for recreational marijuana customers to start coming in.

“These two counters here will probably be medical,” Park Place owner Greg Maki showed News 8 at his shop Thursday. “These three (counters) will probably be adult use. And as the demand (increases), we might have to add a couple more cash registers.”

“We’re just anxious,” Jeff Shannahan with Bella Sol said. “We want this to happen. We have been waiting for this for a while.”

On Wednesday, the state announced that already operating medical marijuana businesses can transfer up to half of their inventory to the recreational market — as long as they have a recreational license from the state. The shops will be allowed to transfer inventory that they have had in stock for at least 30 days.

Maki says he don’t have a lot of inventory that’s been in stock for 30 days.

“There will be a limited amount of products, but we are still very excited,” he said.

Allowing existing medical product to be sold for recreational use is bumping up the start of sales from Jan. 1 to Dec. 1.

The city of Muskegon is still creating a recreational marijuana sales application form, but the city manager says it will be ready soon and applications will reviewed quickly. The existing shops don’t have much to do but wait for the application and fill it out.

“We’ve been prepping for this for a while internally,” Shannahan said.

Right now, it appears Muskegon will be the first city in West Michigan to start selling recreational weed.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what goes on in West Michigan,” Maki said.

