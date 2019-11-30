Marijuana sales are legal Sunday but not locally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the day many have been waiting for since last November when voters statewide approved allowing the sale and production of marijuana for recreational use.

On Sunday, recreational marijuana sales will be legal.

While there has been jockeying for position, confusion and big money in the process of who will get state and local licenses, it was the announcement from the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs weeks ago that really got things off the ground.

LARA officials announced that as of Dec. 1, medical marijuana facilities that received state and local approval could transfer as much as 50% of its current medical stock to recreational sales.

However, most municipalities had not finalized their rules, including Grand Rapids that has complex regulations that likely won’t allow for recreational sales before late summer.

That means statewide, only six facilities are legally allowed to sell on Sunday.

None of those are in West Michigan. The only city that will see retail sales is Ann Arbor, where four stores will be open.

In Evart, east of Reed City, Lit Provisioning is approved but they will not have supplies ready.

It’s the same case for Michigan Supply and Provisions on the Ohio border, south of Adrian.

In Muskegon, Park Place Provisionary was hoping to open Sunday, but the city’s application process will not be ready until Monday. It will likely be at least 10 days after that before the final state approval is made.

The best advice from industry experts is to call first before you make the drive.