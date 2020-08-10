Marijuana company to expand Evart cultivation facility

EVART, Mich. (WOOD) — Lume Cannabis Company announced its planning to expands its facility in Osceola County.

When the four-phased plan is completed, Lume says its cultivation facility in Evart will expand from 50,000 square feet to 450,000 square feet, according to a Monday news release.

Lume says the first expansion, which is scheduled to start this month, will add 85,000 square feet to the facility. The addition will increase its production capacity by 150 percent, the release said.

According to Lume, the expansion project will allow the company to open 100 stores across Michigan by 2024 as well as create 520 new jobs.

Last month, Lume and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians announced that they were awarded a recreational license on Sault Ste. Marie Tribal lands in the Upper Peninsula.

The partnership allows Lume to open a marijuana retail store and sell its cannabis products in partnership with the largest tribe east of the Mississippi.

The company is planning to open five additional stores on tribal land in 2021 and 2022.

Lume currently has stores in Adrian, Big Rapids, Evart, Honor, Kalamazoo, Mackinaw City, Negaunee, Owosso, Petoskey and Walled Lake.