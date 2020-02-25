Grand Rapids holding off on recreational marijuana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City commissioners are pushing pause on allowing recreational marijuana sales in Grand Rapids.

At a Tuesday morning meeting, they voted against setting a public hearing on the rules for establishing recreational marijuana businesses. They instead voted to delay action any action on the matter for six months.

They also put a moratorium on the 13 medical marijuana license applications awaiting approval.

Several commissioners continue to press for rules that aimed at creating more opportunities for local and minority ownership of those businesses.

“What I would like to see is our city, our staff, lean in in a very significant way and do all we can to create opportunities where there is ownership opportunities for those who’ve been historically marginalized,” 2nd Ward Commissioner Joe Jones said.

The vote came despite concerns the medical marijuana businesses with pending licenses could sue the city over investments they have made, anticipating that they would be granted licenses.

