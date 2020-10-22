GR shop to offer recreational marijuana Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fluresh will soon become the first shop to offer recreational marijuana in Grand Rapids.

The facility, located at 1213 Phillips Ave. SW, open its doors for medical marijuana patients in February. Fluresh will serve recreational customers starting on Friday.

To celebrate the new chapter, the facility will be offering all new recreational customers and medical patients a 20% discount off of Fluresh-branded cannabis products on their first order. People will also be automatically enrolled in the company’s rewards program.

Recreational customers will need to place orders online for curbside pick-up or delivery. Medical patients will still have the option to schedule an appointment for in-person shopping.

Fluresh notes it’s actively working to recruit and retain a diverse pool of applicants, especially those negatively impacted by the war on drugs in the area.

The facility also says it adheres to COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, social distancing and rigorous cleaning.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Delivery is available from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Fluresh accepts cash and online payment on all purchases. It will be able to accept debit cards in the coming weeks.