3 recreational pot shops open in W. MI Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three recreational marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to customers in West Michigan Friday.

Bella Sol Wellness Centers in Muskegon, KKIND in Kalamazoo Township and Meds Café in Lowell are the latest recreational marijuana dispensaries to open in West Michigan.

Kent County’s first recreational marijuana shop, Meds Café in Lowell will start serving customers at 4:20 p.m. Friday. The dispensary is located at 1965 W. Main Street between Sibley Street and Valley Vista Drive.

Customers can view products and prices online. They reminded customers it doesn’t accept credit cards at this time but does have an ATM on location.

In Muskegon, Bella Sol Wellness Centers’ grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The dispensary, located at 1839 Peck Street Suite B, will have music, prizes and food to celebrate.

KKIND opened at 10 a.m. Friday to become Kalamazoo County’s first recreational marijuana dispensary. It’s located at 521 East Mosel Avenue near Pitcher Street in Kalamazoo Township.

“Today we make history! We will officially be open for adult use recreational sales! We thank you all for your support, and we look forward to serving you,” KKIND said in a Facebook post Friday.

You must be 21 and over to buy recreational marijuana in Michigan.