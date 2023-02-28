Live from Meijer Gardens: Butterflies Are Blooming

The Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park near Grand Rapids opens to the public March 1 and runs through April 30.

Above, see a stream from inside the 15,000-square-foot tropical observatory that houses 7,000 butterflies from 60 species over the course of Butterflies Are Blooming.

Admission to Meijer Gardens is free for members and children age 2 and under, $10 for children ages 3 to 13, $15 for students with ID and seniors 65 and older, and $20 for people age 14 to 64.