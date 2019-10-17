Homegating tips with Super Bowl Champion Mark Schlereth

(WOOD) — It’s fall in West Michigan and the leaves are changing, the temperatures are dropping and football season is in full swing! What better way to cheer on your favorite team to victory than with a tailgate in the comfort of your home?

Sports Director Jack Doles went one-on-one with a man who knows a lot about football – and food: Super Bowl Champion and current NFL analyst Mark Schlereth.

On top of his football knowledge, Schlereth also knows his way around the kitchen; he’s a seasoned chef with a lot of advice for you and your fellow football fans.

Watch the video above to learn more about Schlereth top picks for your tailgate, his thoughts on the current state of the NFL, his favorite teams this season and what it was like to go from star player to star analyst in the TV studio.