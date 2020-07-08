Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide

The rising waters on Lake Michigan have made it harder than ever to find space on the beach. We visited all 42 public beaches, from St. Joseph to Silver Lake, so that you’ll know how much sand you’ll find before you head to the lake.

We’ve also including information about how difficult the hike is to the water, how much parking will cost you, what the restrooms are like and whether your dog is allowed to join in on the summer fun.

For weekly Lake Michigan Beach and Boating forecasts from Storm Team 8 meteorologists Ellen Bacca and Emily Schuitema, click here.