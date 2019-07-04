Don’t Lose WOOD and WOTV

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to and WOOD and WOTV.

Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to “Bring back my WOOD and WOTV!” DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to WOOD and WOTV station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek area.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse?

A: We are negotiating and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as Sunday Night Football, This is Us and The Voice, the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.

Q: Where will WOOD and WOTV programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.