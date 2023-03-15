KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Safety arrested three people in connection to a stolen car Tuesday night.

Kalamazoo police said that the car’s owner reported seeing their vehicle on the 1800 block of Winton Street around 11 p.m.

Officers said they found the vehicle on the 1600 block of East Cork Street where they noticed three people walking away from it.

Several officers chased the suspects, catching two of them quickly. The third suspect was found later after a police K9 was brought in.

Kalamazoo Public Safety said that the suspects threw down several items during the chase. Officers found three loaded handguns in the area.

The three suspects were arrested on several felony charges including UDAA; Resisting and Obstructing; and various firearm charges.

Two suspects were placed in the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home. The third is at the Kalamazoo County Jail waiting for an arraignment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety PIO Jay Shatara (269) 762-2922 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.