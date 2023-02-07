The scene of a house fire in Kalamazoo on June 19, 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was found in a house fire in Kalamazoo Township last June.

Shawna Fay Kroeger was charged on Jan. 26 with felony murder, armed robbery, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence. Tuesday, Andrew McCormack was charged with open murder, second degree arson and tampering with evidence. They are both being held without bond.

The body of James Travis, 53, was found inside a home on Shakespeare Avenue and Egleston Drive in Kalamazoo Township during a house fire on June 18. Police called his death ‘suspicious’ and later ruled it a homicide.

A neighbor told News 8 he found Travis after seeing smoke coming out of the house and called police. The neighbor said he saw a knife and a wrench near his body.