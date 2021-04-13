Lowe’s hosting 2 hiring events in April

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the weather turns warmer in months ahead, many people are looking for fresh and exciting new things to come – one of those things may be a new job or career.

If you’re in the market for a new career, Lowe’s is hiring across the country and they have hiring events right here in West Michigan. Whether you’re looking for a seasonal job or a full time career, Lowe’s is blooming with fun opportunities.

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Job Fairs
April 14, 2021 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 17, 2021 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lowes.com

