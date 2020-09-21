Spectrum Health is hiring for hundreds of open positions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health is a household name here in West Michigan and healthcare is such a huge part of our community. So if you’re in the market for a new job, they’re hiring for hundreds of positions!

Micalah from Spectrum Health’s Human Resources department stops by to tell us more!

They’re hiring for positions in hospitality services, and in MA, PSR, CNA, RN and leadership roles. To see the openings or apply, visit SpectrumHealth.org/JobConnectMonday.

