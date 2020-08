GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many people this year may be out of a job or looking for a different career. Every Monday, we bring you job opportunities right here in West Michigan for Job Connect Mondays!

Ben from J & H Family Stores joins us today to tell us about their different locations and the jobs they have available.

To see all of their available openings and to apply, click here!

J & H Family Stores

616-534-2181

info@jhoil.com

MyJHFamilyStores.com

Sponsored by J & H Family Stores.