Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Target 8
To The Point
Elections
Top Stories
Ex-Perrigo worker accused of stealing nearly $414K in equipment
Pandemic wrecks global Class of 2020’s hopes for first job
Fire damages home of TV host Rachael Ray
Video
Marijuana company to expand Evart cultivation facility
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rising Waters
Weather Experience
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Top Stories
Report: Big Ten to cancel season Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Players unite in push to save college season, create union
Harvick holds off Hamlin for Michigan doubleheader sweep
Cabrera’s bat, Turnbull’s arm help Tigers sweep Pirates
WMU, businesses face losses after sports cancellation
Video
Livestream
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
Hotel District Series
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect Monday
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Job Connect Monday
Magna International in Battle Creek is hiring
Video
Work For Us
Promotions producer
Photojournalist
More Work For Us Headlines
Community
Donate to helping local hospital healthcare workers during COVID-19
Video
Doctors see a direct link between COVID-19 and strokes
Video
Mary Free Bed expands COVID-19 rehabilitation program
Video
Casey Jones and Luna
Video
Heroes Among Us: CareLinc CEO puts philanthropy first for local hospital healthcare workers
Video
More Community Headlines