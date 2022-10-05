Jim Henson Exhibition Contest

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
74°
Grand Rapids
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Michigan
National
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Hispanic Heritage Month
Automotive News
Top Stories
PFAS in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
Top Stories
Man sentenced to prison in Wyoming Walmart shooting
3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand …
GR fire department receives $2M from fed to fill …
BBB: Online scams up 87% in the last 7 years
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
Sun-A-Thon
Top Stories
Is fall bringing you down? Here’s how to fight seasonal …
Video
MI United Way 211 operators help Ian survivors
Video
How to experience fall colors at Copper Peak
Video
Could A Few Snowflakes Fall Somewhere in Michigan …
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
Football Frenzy Play of the Week Poll
Dream 18
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
The Big Game
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
West Michigan Whitecaps
Top Stories
Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame welcomes class of …
Video
Top Stories
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in …
Kalamazoo Marathon bringing back 26.2-mile race
Video
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny star as Seahawks beat Lions
Tigers beat young Woods Richardson, sloppy Twins
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Grand Rapids’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Top Stories
How Exalta Health supports the underserved community
Video
Top Stories
Waterproof your basement before winter
Video
Top Stories
Learn about Congenital Heart Disease this weekend
Video
Create a fire escape plan for your family
Video
A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland
Video
Emmanuel Hospice is looking for volunteers
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
New Holland neighborhood grows hope of homeownership
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Rocky and Marble
Video
Top Stories
Jim Henson exhibit coming to Grand Rapids Art Museum
Video
West Side food pantry sees ‘immeasurable’ increase …
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter
Video
‘It takes a village’: Neighbor to Neighbor lives …
Video
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Jim Henson Exhibition Contest