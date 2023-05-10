OTISCO TOWSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash west of Belding Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on M-44 near Storey Road/M-91 in Otsico Township, Ionia County dispatchers confirmed. Dispatchers said a semi-truck and an SUV collided.

At least one person was seriously injured and airlifted to the hospital, dispatchers said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately released.

M-44 was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene.