* The application deadline for summer 2022 internships is Feb. 28.

Internships are available at WOOD TV8, WOTV4 and WXSP for college Juniors and Seniors. If you would like to gain experience in the broadcasting field, including television and digital platforms, consider an internship with us.

Internship opportunities will explore the following departments:

Community Affairs: Interns will assist in writing web content, production assistance, commercial edits and managing partner contracts.

Lifestyle: Interns will support and assist in guest relations for both eight West and Maranda Where You Live, in-studio and on-location production, special projects, segment development, web research and client events.

News: Interns will assist newsroom personnel in an effort to learn operational skills through shadowing every aspect of the news department including editing, assignment desk, producing, web, reporter, story research and story development.

Production: Interns will experience and engage in production department broadcasts, projects, events and station initiatives.

Promotions: Interns will assist in researching articles and content for wotv4women.com, event management, observe on production shoots, script writing and brainstorming.

If you are interested in interning with us and learning about the broadcasting/ digital media industry, please send a cover letter and a resume to careers@woodtv.com.

This internship will be coordinated for college credit through your career counselor or faculty advisor. All internships are unpaid and most require a commitment of at least 20 hours per week.