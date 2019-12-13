Marketing Intern

WOOD TV8, West Michigan’s news leader on air and online, is proud to offer internship opportunities to current college students. Internships are offered in Community Affairs, Lifestyle, News, Production and Marketing.

WOOD TV8 is committed to developing interest in the broadcasting industry and cultivating talent. An internship at WOOD TV8 will provide an opportunity to get hands on experience in learning more about broadcasting, gaining practical work experience and meeting academic goals.

Marketing Interns will assist in researching articles and content for wotv4women.com, event management, observe on production shoots, script writing and brainstorming.

Requirements:

Must be a college Sophomore, Junior or Senior

Enrolled in an accredited school, college or university

Provide letter from accredited school stating that college credit will be earned for completed internship Candidates must apply online at HERE.

An internship at WOOD TV8 does not secure employment upon graduation.