Fall 2020 Virtual Externships Available

Virtual externships are available at WOOD TV8, WOTV4 and WXSP for college students. If you would like to gain knowledge of the broadcasting field, including television and digital platforms, consider a Fall 2020 virtual externship with us.

A six-week “Lunch and Zoom” virtual externship program will be available for a limited number of students. This is offered not for credit but will be an energetic, interactive, intense career exploration with great networking opportunities. You are more than welcome to work with your university and advisor to create an internship experience for credit using our program to support it.

This program will allow you an opportunity to learn more about the departments and jobs within a local broadcasting company. Presenters will provide an inside look into their departments, their role at the station and the path they took to get where they are today. This is an interactive format and interns are encouraged to engage in conversation and ask questions.

Presenters could include representatives from any of the following departments: Community Affairs, Lifestyle, News, Production, Marketing, Sales, Administration or Digital Content.

If you are interested in joining us for this exciting “Lunch and Zoom” virtual externship to learn more about the broadcasting industry, please send a cover letter and a resume to careers@woodtv.com.

For more information, contact Internships at:

WOOD TV8

120 College SE

Grand Rapids MI 49503

616.456.8888