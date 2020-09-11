‘eightWest backstage’: Rachael Ruiz plays a fun game of ‘Would You Rather’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Friday’s are always the perfect day to have some fun before the weekend! Today we’re mixing things up on “eightWest backstage” as Rachael Ruiz joins Morgan Poole to play a fun game of “Would you rather”!

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

“Would you rather” is a popular game that poses a dilemma in the form of a question. Some fun questions that Rachael answers include: “Would you rather never lose your phone again or your keys again? and “Would you rather live on the beach or in the cabin in the woods?” Tune in to hear her responses!

Take the quiz!

After watching episode 4, put your “How well do you know Rachael” skills to the test by taking a fun quiz below!

Submit your questions

Next week, Terri DeBoer’s back! Submit any questions you have for her to eightwest@woodtv.com!