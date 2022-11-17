GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Team Daybreak is sharing their favorite family recipes for Thanksgiving.

Teresa Weakley: Dad’s green bean casserole from the kitchen of Gregg Weakley

Ingredients:

A photo of Teresa Weakley’s dad’s green been casserole.

2 tbsp kosher salt

1 lb fresh green beans, rinsed, trimmed, and halved

12 oz mushrooms, trimmed, cut into 1/2 in pieces

2 tbsp butter

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp nutmeg

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup half and half

good quality french fried onions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350.

Bring a gallon of water and salt to a boil in an 8-quart saucepan. Add beans and blanch for 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and immediately plunge into a large bowl of ice water to stop cooking. Drain and set aside.

Melt the butter in a large, cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, 1 tsp salt and pepper and cook, occasionally stirring until the mushrooms begin to give up some of their liquid (about 5 minutes). Add the garlic and nutmeg and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the mixture. Stir to combine, and cook for one minute. Add broth, and simmer for one minute. Decrease heat to medium-low, and add half-and-half. Cook until the mixture thickens, occasionally stirring, about 8 minutes (this could take longer, just be patient!)

Remove from heat and stir in 1/4 of the fried onions and all of the green beans. Top with remaining fried onions.

Bake until bubbly (15-25 minutes). Remove and serve immediately. Enjoy!

Notes: you can make this ahead of time, but don’t add the french fried onions until just before baking. The ingredients are all fully cooked by the time it gets into the oven, so it’s a matter of heating to the right temperature.