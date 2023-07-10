Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Giveaway

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
84°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
News 8 Digital Series
To The Point
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Top Stories
Word of stabbing ‘brings no peace’ to Nassar victim
Top Stories
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational …
Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s …
DNR to auction off 95 properties, including land …
Pedestrian hit by train in Kalamazoo
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Power Outages
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
School Closing Emails
Weather Experience
Top Stories
Hottest Week Ever
Top Stories
Clouds may block aurora display this week for West …
Gallery
Wave, rip current danger increasing through the afternoon
Video
Great Lakes Water Levels
Does a higher SPF really provide more skin protection?
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
NCAA Hoops
Top Stories
New York Times shutters its sports desk
Top Stories
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, …
New women’s pro basketball team coming to Grand Rapids
Video
Three Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Blue Jays …
Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season …
Watch
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Breaking News & Live Events
Watch News 8
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Remarkable Women of West Michigan 2023
Destination West
EatWest Deals
Virtual Home Show
Top Stories
Explore a beautiful Holland community on Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Plan a fun excursion to Anderson & Girls this summer
Video
Your checking account can reflect your goals & needs
Video
GRAM on the Green is back this summer
Video
Discussing the different ages of retirement
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Kiwi and Lady Jo
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Sasha and Catty
Video
Top Stories
Sneak peek inside the LG Energy Solution expansion …
Video
West MI grandparents will bike 50 states in 5 years …
Video
Unconventional gym teacher awarded $1K monthly grant
Video
Beat summer learning slump with free, family learning …
ABC 4
ABC
Live Local. Give Local.
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
EatWest Deals
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Giveaway