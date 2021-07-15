Wyoming brewery set to have beers released around state

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming brewery is going statewide.

Henry A. Fox Sales, a statewide beer and wine distributor, and TwoGuys Brewing on Thursday announced a partnership to distribute TwoGuys beers throughout Michigan.

The three beers set to be available are BC Blonde, a 5.3% ABV blonde ale; Mosaic Quest, a 6.2% ABV American IPA made exclusively with Mosaic hops; and Trench Warfare, an English brown ale.

All three beers are available in four-pack, 16-ounce cans and on draft. Henry A. Fox Sales will also make available the TwoGuys Brian Seltzer, an unflavored hard seltzer, and the brewery’s wine spritzers.

“When we decided it was time to take the next step for TwoGuys Brewing and begin distributing our beers outside of our Wyoming brewery, we didn’t have to look far,” Thomas Payne, owner of TwoGuys Brewing, said in a statement. “Henry A. Fox Sales checks all of the boxes for us: They have a strong commitment to their suppliers, know the market like the back of their hand, and can help tell our story beyond our taproom walls.”

TwoGuys Brewing was also a featured brewery on Hops with #HeyLuke earlier this year.