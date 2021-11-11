Saugatuck Brewing-Kalamazoo to take over Olde Peninsula site

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Saugatuck Brewing Company-Kalamazoo is moving from one downtown site to another well-known brew spot.

The brewery will go from 140 S. Westnedge Ave. near Academy Street to the former location of the Olde Peninsula Brewpub at 200 E. Michigan Ave. at Portage Street.

The site of the former Olde Peninsula Brewpub and Restaurant in Kalamazoo. (July 14, 2021)

Olde Peninsula closed in July after 25 years.

“When the opportunity came about, we began to look into the possibilities of relocating to the Peninsula Building,” Ric Gillette, president of Saugatuck Brewing Company, said in a Thursday statement. “We have agreed to purchase the assets of the Olde Peninsula Brewpub & Restaurant and have entered into an agreement to lease the space from Peregrine Peninsula LLC the building owner.”

The state licensing process has begun. When that is completed, the official relocation will happen. No specific timeline of dates has been released.

“We will continue to operate as usual at the Westnedge location until we get the go ahead from the (Michigan Liquor Control Commission). We look forward to continuing our pub offerings in the downtown Kalamazoo area,” said Michael Biddick, director of food and beverage at the three Saugatuck Brewing Company locations.