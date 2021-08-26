‘Rind Over Matter’: Bell’s new wheat ale

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Oberon season may be wrapping up, but a new beer is set to join the Bell’s lineup.

Rind Over Matter, a 5% ABV wheat ale, joins the Bell’s Brewery family and is the first official release in their branded Wheat Series.

The label for Rind Over Matter. (courtesy Bell’s Brewery)

This beer is brewed with fresh lemon and orange zest.

“The first thing you are going to notice is this beautiful light color followed by very expressive notes of lemon and orange. People are going to love this, especially those looking for an alternative while Oberon is away for the winter,” Brewing Innovation Manager Andy Farrell said.

Bell’s says Rind Over Matter will be available through October, while supplies last.

They also say Bell’s Belgian-inspired wheat, Bright White, will be available in November.

Lastly, Bell’s announced another beer coming to their lineup: the Uberon. This bourbon barrel-aged version of Oberon comes in at a whopping 11.3% ABV and will debut on Sept. 1 at Bell’s General Store and Eccentric Cafe.

“One of the things we do really well is wheat beers,” Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s, said.