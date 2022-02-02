Over 100 Michigan breweries set to be featured in Winter Beer Festival

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Craft beer lovers rejoice: The 16th annual Winter Beer Festival is set to take place this month.

Over 100 breweries will be in attendance.

Streaming Wednesday morning on WOODTV.com, Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham and Cedar Springs Brewing Co. owner David Ringer joined the WOOD TV8 Live Desk to discuss what they’re excited about this year for the festival.

Ringler says his brewery, like many others, will be featuring seasonal beers.

He said he may not be spending much time in the area where brewery is set up at the festival, given there’s so many other opportunities to socialize with peers and Michigan beer lovers alike.

“That is one of the treats, even for us as brewers, we very much like to run around and sample some of the breweries maybe we’ve heard about or have not had the chance to visit. It’s one of the weird ironies of being in this industry, is once I actually opened a brewery, I have a lot less time to get out and visit the breweries than I used to, so the festivals are a treat for us too being in the industry,” said Ringler.

The Winter Beer Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.

For the full conversation with David Ringler and Scott Graham, watch the video in the player above.