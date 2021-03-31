Hops with #HeyLuke: Two guys at TwoGuys Brewing

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two guys who like making beer: A straightforward slogan for a brewery that’s most popular beer shares the same name as the brewery itself.

TwoGuys Brewing is this week’s featured brewery on Hops with #HeyLuke. We sat down with head brewer Andy Zapolnik and sampled three brews unique to this Wyoming brewery.

Up first: Two Guys IPA.

“They didn’t know what they were going to name it,” Zapolnik said when sharing the story of this beer.

Zapolnik said TwoGuys owner Tom Payne and brewer Charlie Vanderploeg had an opportunity to brew this beer, which at the time was unnamed, at Founder’s Brewing Co. after winning best in show at a local cup. Zapolnik said Payne and Vanderploeg were approached and told the beer needed a name. After a shoulder shrug, they responded by saying, “I don’t know. We’re two guys and this is an IPA.”

The Two Guys IPA was born.

Thanks to its unique origins, this beer gets the #HeyLuke Certified Story — the highlight beer of the episode.

Payne and Vanderploeg brewing at Founders. (Courtesy Amy Payne)

Second, we tried the Get Bent Scotch Ale.

“This is a nice 8.5, 9% scotch ale. You get big malty, caramel characteristics,” Zapolnik said.

He explained the beer is a nod to one of Payne’s grandchildren, Bentley. It was incepted during a baby shower.

“The women, they were all inside having their baby shower and the guys were all outside the home brewing,” Zapolnik explained.

Bentley. (Courtesy Amy Payne)

Last, we tried the Apple Sauced Blonde Ale. The best comparison in flavor for this was apparent before I even tasted it. It smelled just like an apple pie.

“There’s a lot of roasted pecans, there’s boiled cider, there’s cinnamon powder, cinnamon sticks all in this one just to give that apple pie feel to it,” Zapolnik said.

In the video attached above, Zapolnik explains in detail the process of incorporating all of those ingredients into one beer.

Zapolnik, Payne and friends. (Courtesy Amy Payne)

