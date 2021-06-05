Hops with #HeyLuke: The Kooky Munster’s crumbs at White Flame Brewing

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re serving up some nostalgia with a side of local beer this week on Hops with #HeyLuke.

That nostalgic feeling came right away during my experience at White Flame Brewing with one of the beers featured in this episode.

Bill White, who owns the Hudsonville brewery, showed off three beers: the Mo’Peez SMASH IPA, the Kooky Munster Brown Ale and the Kentucky Kiss bourbon barrel aged scotch ale.

The first thing that caught my eye in this taproom the moment I stepped through the door was the logo on first beer we sampled, the Mo’Peez. Does this logo remind you of any particular orange flavored beverage from the 1980s? White and I talk about it in the episode above, and I also tweeted about it.

Do you know what 1980’s beverage this @WhiteFlameBrew beer resembles? It’s one of three we’re talking about this week on Hops with #HeyLuke🍻@WOODTV pic.twitter.com/lD6VNUw0jV — Luke Laster (@lukelastertv) June 3, 2021

“Mo’Peez is a single hop, single malt beer — we call it SMASH beer,” White explained.

SMASH is an acronym for single malt and single hop.

“It’s very approachable, it’s not too bitter,” White said. “It does have some residual hops flavors, and some fruitiness from the mosaic hops which is very unique in its own right.”

Mo’Peez by White Flame Brewing. (Courtesy photo)

The second beer featured has a unique taste with local tie just down the road from the brewery. The Kooky Munster brown ale is brewed with West Michigan’s famous Steenstra’s Windmill Cookies.

“I contacted them one day and said, ‘We need to get this flavor into some beer,'” White said.

After weighing out the options, White and the folks at Steenstra’s were able to find a way.

“They said we have some broken pieces of cookie after we’re done packaging that don’t make it through. They’re in a clean room and sterile environment. And they collected those, bagged them and put them in boxes…” White said. “We put it right in our beer when we’re doing our mash with our grain.”

In the video above, White explains more of the process when it comes to brewing with cookie crumbs.

Kooky Munster by White Flame Brewing. (Courtesy photo)

Last, we have the Kentucky Kiss bourbon barrel aged scotch ale.

It absolutely gets the #HeyLuke Certified Story — the highlight beer of the episode. To be honest, I’m a sucker for this type of beer, but there are other contributing factors aside from its malty, sweet taste. The way it’s canned is unlike anything I’ve seen before.

“It’s an 8 ounce package for an 11% percent beer,” White said.

What’s even more fitting is that the can’s art makes it look like a mini barrel.

Kentucky Kiss by White Flame Brewing. (Courtesy photo)

Before we wrapped up our discussion, I asked White about the future of the craft beer industry. He says if I would have asked him a year ago, he wouldn’t have known if they’d still be around. Since indoor capacity restrictions were imposed, White Flame Brewery and breweries around the state have had to find ways to stay afloat.

Perhaps the largest adjustment was creating outdoor seating. White said outdoor sheds, whose parts were almost entirely donated by the community, are something he can now utilize every winter moving forward.

“It’s just been strange. So it’s got to go nowhere but up,” White said.

It’s the small things like spare lumber or, in some cases, cookie crumbs that a community can provide so a business can create something to give back to them.

