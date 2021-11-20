Hops with #HeyLuke: Staying ‘Neighborly’ with Brass Ring Brewing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four natural ingredients: That’s the guideline Brass Ring Brewing follows when creating and brewing its English- style beers.

We sat down with Brass Ring Brewing owner and head brewer Christopher Gibbons to take a look at three beers unique to the Grand Rapids brewery: The 8- Pound Hammer stout, the Wilde Irish Red Ale and the Neighborly IPA.

Up first, the 8-Pound Hammer. You immediately notice the chocolatey and malty flavors the second it hits your tongue. Gibbons said the name goes back to his home-brewing days.

“My friends would come over and drink it all in one night,” a laughing Gibbons said, referring to the 6% ABV beers he made while home brewing. “So I said, ‘This isn’t cool, dudes. I worked on that for like a month.’ So I made a stout and I thought I’d just amp it up.”

He proceeded to add a bunch of additional grain to get it up around 8.5% ABV, with the goal that his friends wouldn’t be able to drink it all in one night. He managed it: his friends couldn’t top that batch off.

The 8-Pound Hammer served at Brass Ring Brewing is a similar brew to the one Gibbons made during his time home brewing and sits at 5.6% ABV.

The malt from the United Kingdom that Brass Ring Brewing uses. (Courtesy)

Second, the beer Gibbons says is his favorite, the Wilde Irish Red Ale, 5.3% ABV. It’s Gibbons’ favorite.

“‘Cause I think it’s really good,” he said.

He elaborated that he loves the red color and the natural fruitiness the hops give this beer. You can see the color of the beer in the photo below — I’ll let you guess which one is this red ale.

The 8-Pound Hammer, Wilde Irish Red Ale and Neighborly IPA at Brass Ring Brewing. (Nov. 16, 2021)

“The Irish red is made with deluxe pale ale malt from Loughran Family Malt in Ireland,” Gibbons said, explaining how Brass Ring embodies the art of English beer making.

Last, the Neighborly IPA, 7.3% ABV. Gibbons said this beer was a product of the world coming to a screeching halt in March 2020 as the pandemic set in.

“Tuesday, March 17th, our first night of takeout, we had such an overwhelming show of support from the neighborhood ordering takeout that it was one of our best Tuesdays ever. Absolutely overwhelming show of support,” Gibbons recalled.

The name was inspired by that turnout.

“An amount equal to 20% of the proceeds of the sales of this beer have been and we will continue to donate to Kids’ Food Basket for at-risk children in our community,” Gibbons said.

Owner Chris Gibbons poses for a selfie on a brew day at Brass Ring Brewing. (Courtesy)

