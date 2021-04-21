Hops with #HeyLuke: Prost, nostrovia, sláinte to Cedar Springs Brewing Company

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Prost! We’re going German and slightly Irish this week on “Hops with #HeyLuke.”

We’re in Cedar Springs at Cedar Springs Brewing Company, digging deep into the vault of West Michigan brewers with a unique line of beers.

Two beers we’re discussing are from the Küsterer line, brewed in honor of Christoph Küsterer. Cedar Springs Brewing owner David Ringler — and “director of happiness,” according to his business card — explained Küsterer was the original German brewer in the Grand River Valley and Kent County.

An undated courtesy photo of Christoph Küsterer. (Courtesy Cedar Springs Brewing Company)

Ringler and I sampled and discussed the Küsterer Original Weissbeer, the Küsterer Pils and a third beer from the Cedar Springs Brewing line, the Eire Irish Stout.

Up first was the original Küsterer Weissbier:

“Malt, water, hops and yeast,” Ringler listed the only four ingredients this beer (and the two others we sampled).

“This is based on a six-century-old recipe,” Ringler said. “For almost three centuries, this was the exclusive beer of the King of Bavaria.”

I felt like royalty for a brief sip of this beer. With a different taste in nearly every sip I had, sometimes near a banana nut bread flavor, this beer gets the #HeyLuke Certified Story — or the highlight beer of the episode.

The Küsterer Original Weissbeer from Cedar Springs Brewing Company. (Courtesy David Ringler)

Second, we sampled another beer in the Küsterer family, the Küsterer Pils. Ringler called it “an everyman beer” thanks to its ease of drinkability.

“The Germans regard this as your premium lager. It’s typically served in a smaller vessel (glass) so that the beer stays cool,” Ringler said.

He added it was one of the world’s first “international collaboration” beers, meaning it took pale malting technology from England, lager yeast from Bavaria and hops from Bohemia.

The Küsterer Pils from Cedar Springs Brewing Company. (Courtesy David Ringler)

Last, we tried a beer from the Cedar Springs Brewing Company line. The Eire (pronounced ‘air’) Irish Stout.

“When you put it up to your nose, you’re going to get some of those dry, roasted, toasted flavors,” Ringler said.

As we raised our glasses, said ‘sláinte’ (cheers in Gaelic) and took the first sip, you could immediately taste the malt flavor without it being too overbearing, as you may taste in a traditional Guinness.

“Most people don’t realize that a Guinness has fewer calories and less alcohol than a Budweiser. Color doesn’t mean anything in terms of strength,” Ringler added.

The Eire from Cedar Springs Brewing Company. (Courtesy David Ringler)

Check out our Instagram page (@woodtv) on Thursday for an exclusive clip from this interview discussing German brewer Christoph Küsterer’s history in West Michigan.

For more Hops with #HeyLuke, head over to WOODTV.com’s Live Desk page. Stay tuned next week for another installment. If you would like your brewery featured on an episode of “Hops with #HeyLuke,” you can reach out to Luke via email at luke.laster@woodtv.com or find him on Facebook or Twitter.