Hops with #HeyLuke: New WOODTV.com series samples your favorite West Michigan brews

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program airing exclusively on WOOD TV8’s digital platforms is connecting community to craft.

“Hops with #HeyLuke” hosted by News 8 Digital Anchor Luke Laster highlighting local breweries. We’ll check out new IPAs set to hit the shelves, favorite seasonal brews and beers symbolizing a special event or piece of history special to West Michigan.

Have you ever wondered about the inspiration behind your favorite local beer or how it got its unique name? Head brewers and owners from all around West Michigan will sit down with Luke at their breweries to answer those questions — and sometimes offer a taste.

The first episode is set to debut Wednesday in a stream from the WOOD TV8 Live Desk on WOODTV.com and on our Facebook and Twitter pages. We’ll also be sharing exclusive clips on our Instagram page (@woodtv).

If you would like your brewery featured on an episode of “Hops with #HeyLuke,” you can reach out to Luke via email at luke.laster@woodtv.com or find him on Facebook or Twitter.