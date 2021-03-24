Hops with #HeyLuke: It’s Peanut Butter Cocoa Time at Railtown Brewing Co.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Imagine starting a new job: Nerves. Excitement. Uncertainty. Optimism. There’s no feeling quite like the first day at a new gig. Then imagine another person walks up to you, shakes your hand and says, “Hey, it’s my first day, too.” You want to talk about an instant sigh of relief.

Sharing a moment like that sounds like the recipe for a great friendship. In Justin Buiter and Gim Lee’s case, it budded not only into a friendship, but also a business partnership.

After quickly discovering that golf and home brewing were shared hobbies of the two corporate IT workers, the idea of opening a brewery didn’t seem crazy. Buiter said they broke free of the “corporate rat race,” pursued their passion and opened Railtown Brewing Company in Dutton.

Justin Buiter and Gim Lee at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Railtown Brewing Co. (Courtesy Buiter)

This time on “Hops with #HeyLuke,” Buiter showed off shared three beers unique to his taproom: the Peanut Butter Cocoa Time Peanut Butter Imperial Porter, Citra Warrior Imperial IPA with Honey and the Atomic 29 Michigan Pale Ale.

Peanut Butter Cocoa Time is named after one of the original memes, Peanut Butter Jelly Time.

“When we were putting the recipe together, we intended it actually just to be an imperial porter, but at the time we said it would kind of be fun to put peanut butter in it,” Buiter said, going to explain the process of incorporating the peanut butter flavor.

The Peanut Butter Cocoa Time from Railtown Brewing. (Courtesy Justin Buiter)

Up next, we tried the Citra Warrior. The thing that caught my attention, before even sampling it, was the dark orange color. Buiter mentioned it was Lee’s oldest home brew recipe. It also happens to be Railtown’s most popular beer.

“It’s very logically named Citra Warrior because the two hops that are in it are Citra and Warrior hops,” Buiter said.

It also packs a punch at 9.2% alcohol.

This one had an extra touch of sweetness, though, to balance out the bitterness. Buiter said that’s due to the touch of wildflower honey.

Citra Warrior from Railtown Brewing Co. (Courtesy Justin Buiter)

The last beer we sampled gets the #HeyLuke Certified Story — the highlight beer of the episode — thanks to its unique origins. The Atomic 29 is Michigan through-and-through, brewed in the mitten and created with all Michigan ingredients.

“Atomic number 29 is copper and the hops that we have in this are Michigan copper hops from Pure Mitten Hops in Coopersville and we had the malts supplied by Emergent Malt Company,” Buiter listed. “We’re excited to be working with both companies to brew some awesome Michigan beer.

“We kind of let the hops do the talking in a beer like this,” he added.

Pure Mitten Hops. (Courtesy Justin Buiter)

It’s interesting to wonder what the building that now houses Railtown Brewing might be if Buiter and Lee never took the leap out of corporate America.

Buiter said the massive building was once an industrial car wash. The owner of that car wash dropped by the old, much smaller Railtown Brewing building next door for an after-work beer one day and asked Buiter if he was interested in buying the building. The rest is history.

I’m glad he didn’t let it stay a car wash.

Check out our Instagram page on Thursday for an exclusive clip from this interview in which Buiter explains why he and Lee do what they do.

For more Hops with #HeyLuke, head over to WOODTV.com’s Live Desk page. Stay tuned next week for another installment. Also be sure to follow our Instagram page (@woodtv) for exclusive clips not seen in the above video.

If you would like your brewery featured on an episode of “Hops with #HeyLuke,” you can reach out to Luke via email at luke.laster@woodtv.com or find him on Facebook or Twitter.