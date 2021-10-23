Hops with #HeyLuke: It was all a C.R.E.A.M. at Coopersville Brewing Co.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hops with #HeyLuke is taking it back to arguably the best decade in the past century, the 1990s — and I’m not just saying that because it was the decade when I was born (OK, maybe I am).

Some of the beers we’re showcasing from Coopersville Brewing Co. have some serious ties to ’90s cinema and music.

A Coopersville Brewing Co. logo paying ode to the band Journey. (Oct. 20, 2021)

As usual, we’re featuring three beers with three unique stories. I had the chance to sit down with co-owner Jeremy Grossenbacher to hear about these beers.

Up first, we have the Hand Squeezed, a 6.8% juicy IPA. This IPA is as Michigan as it gets. It features four Michigan developed proprietary hops called Mackinac, Hydra, Paradigm and Bergamot.

“Some of it comes from my background and growing up in a small business family,” Grossenbacher said. “That kind of sets it in your head that it’s important to support their businesses that are around you.”

With the second beer, we threw it back a bit with the Ties the Room Together 6.5% pale porter. The appearance on this one is unique. It looks like a lighter beer when it’s poured, but the second you lift it to your face, you instantly smell and eventually taste the darker approach.

“Coffee is going to give you that darker roasted flavor, so we actually sourced the coffee in the beer from Magnum Coffee just down the road in Nunica,” Grossenbacher said.

The name is a nod to “The Big Lebowski,” the hugely popular movie from 1998 in which The Dude, played by Jeff Bridges, references a certain rug that he says really ties the room together. Grossenbacher said when he was in the final stages of building up his brewery’s eventual taproom, there were constant jokes about the wainscoting really tying the room together. Naming that beer was a no-brainer.

Last, we tried the It Was All A C.R.E.A.M, a 6% cream ale. There are two references in the name: one to The Notorious B.I.G. and his hit track “Juicy” and one to the Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.”

In this case, C.R.E.A.M stands for Coopersville, Recreation, Education, Arts and Music: the beer benefits the community.

“Every quarter, we (collect) a bit of sales on that beer and find something in the community in anyone of those (categories from the acronym), names that we want to get ourselves involved in and try to give back,” he said.

Since they have only been open since April of this year, the first cause they were able to donate to was a larger fundraiser for a local family with six young children who lost their father and husband. Coopersville Brewing helped raise over $14,000 for the family.

The three brews featured in the Coopersville Brewing Co. episode of Hops with #HeyLuke. (Oct. 20, 2021)

For more Hops with #HeyLuke, head over to WOODTV.com’s Live Desk page. Also be sure to follow our Instagram page (@woodtv) for exclusive clips. If you would like your brewery featured on an episode of “Hops with #HeyLuke,” you can reach out to Luke via email at luke.laster@woodtv.com or find him on Facebook or Twitter.