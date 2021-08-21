Hops with #HeyLuke: Doubling down with Ægir at Archival Brewing

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s Hops with #HeyLuke makes the short drive to Belmont to try out a brand new brewery that draws on old traditions.

Archival Brewing has a variety of beers with unique origins and historic styles, including brews dedicated to Norse mythology and old Scottish tales. We took a spot at the bar with founder Levi Knoll to talk about three beers: Sahti-Ægir’s Double, Highland Honeys – Scottish Heather Mead and Millstone Ridge English Cider.

First, we tried the Sahti-Ægir’s (pronounced eye-year) Double, which is 7.2% ABV.

Ægir is the Norse god of the sea, who Knoll said was known for his beer making abilities. You may think the most unusual thing about this beverage is its spelling — it utilizes script from Latin — but really, the most important fact is that it’s not technically a beer. It’s a gruit, which is a beer without hops.

Learning that was very much a “you learn something new every day” moment because I did not know you could create beer without hops.

“Just don’t add hops to the boil and you add other flavoring profiles,” Knoll explained. “It’s made with rye and juniper, no hops. It predates hops being grown commercially in that area,” he added.

This gruit gets the #HeyLuke Certified Story — the highlight “beer” of the episode — thanks to its unique story.

Ægir, the Norse god of the sea.

Second, we sampled the Highland Honeys – Scottish Heather Mead. It’s Hops’ first featured mead. Knoll explained it in a very simple manner: Mead is honey wine.

“It can go from 3% to 16% … we chose to do lower ABV,” Knoll said.

Knoll added that he normally recommends this drink to patrons who may be looking for lighter options like seltzer. It’s created with heather flowers and a base raw of local honey.

Archival Brewing’s Highland Honeys – Scottish Heather Mead.

Last, we have the Millstone Ridge English Cider. The cider is named after the ancient method of pressing.

“You take ripe apples — you can do it with pears, as well, or any heartier fruit — crushing them up and putting it in a press,” Knoll said, going on to explain the crushing process, which you can see in the video above.

This cider has a pleasant, mild tartness to it and clocks in at 5.4% ABV.

Cider pressing. (Courtesy)

